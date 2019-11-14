Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wagner goes up against NJIT

November 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Wagner (1-2) vs. NJIT (1-2)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner and NJIT both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads won in their last game. NJIT earned a 59-58 win at Cornell on Wednesday, while Wagner won easily 97-67 at home against Wesley College on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The explosive Zach Cooks is putting up 22.3 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Highlanders. Complementing Cooks is Souleymane Diakite, who is maintaining an average of six points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Seahawks have been led by Curtis Cobb, who is averaging 22 points and 2.3 steals.CLUTCH CURTIS: Cobb has connected on 45.2 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 31 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner is ranked first among NEC teams with an average of 77.3 points per game.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off