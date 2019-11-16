Listen Live Sports

Wake Forest visits Charlotte

November 16, 2019 6:30 am
 
Wake Forest (2-1) vs. Charlotte (1-1)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest and Charlotte both look to put winning streaks together . Wake Forest blew out UNC-Asheville by 19 on Wednesday. Charlotte is coming off a 71-58 win over Davidson on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: The Demon Deacons are led by Chaundee Brown and Brandon Childress. Brown is averaging 17 points and 10.7 rebounds while Childress is putting up 17.3 points, four rebounds and six assists per game. The 49ers have been led by Jordan Shepherd and Milos Supica. Shepherd has averaged 13.5 points and four assists while Supica has put up 11.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Childress has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Wake Forest field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Demon Deacons have averaged 28.7 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

