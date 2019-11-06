Listen Live Sports

Walker scores 24 to lead Tulane past SE Louisiana 76-55

November 6, 2019 10:40 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jelly Walker scored 24 points and Teshaun Hightower added 18 points as Tulane rolled past Southeastern Louisiana 76-55 in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Christion Thompson had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Green Wave and K.J. Lawson added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Tyron Brewer led the Lions with 17 points.

The Lions committed 21 turnovers and Tulane had only 12, which led to the Green Wave’s 29-11 advantage in points off turnovers.

Tulane plays Jackson State at home on Tuesday. Southeastern Louisiana plays Xavier (LA) at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

