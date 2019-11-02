Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Walker the hero as City comes back to beat Southampton

November 2, 2019 1:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kyle Walker scored one goal and set up another as he engineered a comeback 2-1 win for Manchester City against Southampton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

After losing its last league game 9-0 to Leicester, Southampton took a surprise lead in the 13th minute when City goalkeeper Ederson spilled a shot into the path of James Ward-Prowse, who scored on the rebound.

The Southampton defense kept City at bay until the 70th when Walker sent in a low cross for Sergio Aguero to score.

Walker made it 2-1 in the 86th after Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy failed to deal with a cross from Angelino.

Advertisement

When that goal went in, City’s title rival, Liverpool, was losing to Aston Villa 1-0, but Liverpool left its comeback even later to secure a 2-1 win, keeping a six-point gap to second-placed City.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb