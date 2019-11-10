Listen Live Sports

Walton carries Drexel over Abilene Christian 86-83 in OT

November 10, 2019 5:06 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach Walton came off the bench to score 22 points with seven rebounds and Drexel edged Abilene Christian 86-83 in overtime on Sunday.

James Butler picked up his second straight double-double for the Dragons (2-1) with 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots. Sam Green added 11 points. Camren Wynter had six assists.

Payten Ricks scored a career-high 29 points and had five steals for the Wildcats (1-1). Clay Gayman scored a career-high 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the floor.

Drexel won the rebound battle 45-22, but Abilene Christian forced 24 turnovers while committing only nine.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

