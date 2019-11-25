Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wampler scores 27 to lift Wright St. past Weber St. 72-57

November 25, 2019 7:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Bill Wampler had a season-high 27 points as Wright State topped Weber State 72-57 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday.

Wampler was 9-of-15 from the field with four 3-pointers. He scored 20 points in the first half, tying his season high, and Loudon Love added eight points and eight rebounds to help build a 39-23 lead.

Love had 17 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season for Wright St. (5-1). Tanner Holden added six rebounds.

Jerrick Harding had 21 points for the Wildcats (1-3). KJ Cunningham added 10 points, and Cody John had nine rebounds.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn