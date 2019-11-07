Listen Live Sports

Ward lifts North Dakota St. past Mayville State 93-53

November 7, 2019 10:52 pm
 
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Tyson Ward had 21 points as North Dakota State easily beat Mayville State 93-53 on Thursday night.

Ward scored 17 points in the first half to top 1,000 points for his NDSU career.

Tyree Eady had 13 points for the Bison (1-1). Sam Griesel added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Witz had 11 points for the home team.

Simon Ramirez had 15 points for the Comets, an NAIA school.

North Dakota State matches up against Cal Poly at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

