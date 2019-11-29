Listen Live Sports

Warriors-Heat, Box

November 29, 2019 10:35 pm
 
GOLDEN STATE (105)

Paschall 4-10 8-10 17, Green 2-5 2-2 6, Cauley-Stein 7-10 0-0 14, Burks 6-13 2-3 16, Robinson III 0-10 3-4 3, Spellman 3-7 5-5 12, Chriss 1-3 8-8 10, Bowman 2-9 2-2 7, Poole 5-10 5-6 20. Totals 30-77 35-40 105.

MIAMI (122)

Butler 3-11 10-12 16, Adebayo 1-5 0-0 2, Leonard 1-1 0-0 2, Nunn 6-16 2-4 15, Robinson 5-7 2-3 17, Winslow 4-6 0-0 8, Silva 2-3 4-6 8, Olynyk 6-9 2-2 15, Dragic 9-13 1-1 20, Herro 7-11 0-0 19. Totals 44-82 21-28 122.

Golden State 21 37 21 26—105
Miami 41 30 24 27—122

3-Point Goals_Golden State 10-28 (Poole 5-6, Burks 2-5, Spellman 1-3, Paschall 1-3, Bowman 1-4, Chriss 0-1, Green 0-2, Robinson III 0-4), Miami 13-25 (Herro 5-6, Robinson 5-7, Olynyk 1-2, Nunn 1-4, Dragic 1-4, Butler 0-2). Fouled Out_Cauley-Stein. Rebounds_Golden State 30 (Bowman 7), Miami 48 (Adebayo 9). Assists_Golden State 19 (Bowman, Chriss 6), Miami 23 (Butler 6). Total Fouls_Golden State 23, Miami 30. Technicals_Golden State coach Steve Kerr. A_19,600 (19,600).

