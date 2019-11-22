Warriors-Jazz, Box

GOLDEN STATE (109)

Robinson III 7-12 1-1 17, Paschall 5-14 2-3 12, Cauley-Stein 1-4 0-0 2, Bowman 7-16 0-0 17, Burks 7-18 4-4 20, Chriss 5-8 0-0 10, Spellman 7-9 0-0 18, Poole 4-13 4-4 13. Totals 43-94 11-12 109.

UTAH (113)

Bogdanovic 7-16 0-0 17, O’Neale 2-4 0-0 6, Gobert 3-8 2-2 8, Conley 9-14 5-6 27, Mitchell 12-24 3-4 30, Ingles 1-3 0-0 3, J.Green 2-8 3-4 7, Bradley 1-1 0-0 2, Exum 1-1 0-0 2, Mudiay 5-6 0-0 11. Totals 43-85 13-16 113.

Golden State 28 23 21 37—109 Utah 30 35 25 23—113

3-Point Goals_Golden State 12-28 (Spellman 4-4, Bowman 3-6, Robinson III 2-3, Burks 2-6, Poole 1-5, Paschall 0-4), Utah 14-32 (Conley 4-5, Bogdanovic 3-7, Mitchell 3-9, O’Neale 2-4, Mudiay 1-1, Ingles 1-2, J.Green 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 37 (Paschall 7), Utah 48 (Gobert 19). Assists_Golden State 28 (Paschall, Robinson III, Bowman 5), Utah 23 (O’Neale 5). Total Fouls_Golden State 18, Utah 14. Technicals_Chriss, Gobert. A_18,306 (18,306).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.