Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warriors-Jazz, Box

November 22, 2019 11:54 pm
 
< a min read
      
GOLDEN STATE (109)

Robinson III 7-12 1-1 17, Paschall 5-14 2-3 12, Cauley-Stein 1-4 0-0 2, Bowman 7-16 0-0 17, Burks 7-18 4-4 20, Chriss 5-8 0-0 10, Spellman 7-9 0-0 18, Poole 4-13 4-4 13. Totals 43-94 11-12 109.

UTAH (113)

Bogdanovic 7-16 0-0 17, O’Neale 2-4 0-0 6, Gobert 3-8 2-2 8, Conley 9-14 5-6 27, Mitchell 12-24 3-4 30, Ingles 1-3 0-0 3, J.Green 2-8 3-4 7, Bradley 1-1 0-0 2, Exum 1-1 0-0 2, Mudiay 5-6 0-0 11. Totals 43-85 13-16 113.

Golden State 28 23 21 37—109
Utah 30 35 25 23—113

3-Point Goals_Golden State 12-28 (Spellman 4-4, Bowman 3-6, Robinson III 2-3, Burks 2-6, Poole 1-5, Paschall 0-4), Utah 14-32 (Conley 4-5, Bogdanovic 3-7, Mitchell 3-9, O’Neale 2-4, Mudiay 1-1, Ingles 1-2, J.Green 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 37 (Paschall 7), Utah 48 (Gobert 19). Assists_Golden State 28 (Paschall, Robinson III, Bowman 5), Utah 23 (O’Neale 5). Total Fouls_Golden State 18, Utah 14. Technicals_Chriss, Gobert. A_18,306 (18,306).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas