Warriors-Lakers, Box

GOLDEN STATE (94)

Robinson III 4-7 0-0 9, Dr.Green 4-10 0-0 10, Cauley-Stein 5-7 0-0 10, Russell 6-13 9-10 21, Poole 4-15 0-0 11, Spellman 2-7 0-0 4, Chriss 0-5 0-0 0, Paschall 7-15 1-2 15, Bowman 2-3 0-0 5, Burks 2-7 3-5 9. Totals 36-89 13-17 94.

L.A. LAKERS (120)

James 11-21 0-1 23, Kuzma 7-12 5-6 22, McGee 8-12 2-2 18, Bradley 2-5 2-2 6, Da.Green 2-2 0-0 6, Dudley 2-3 0-0 6, Howard 5-7 5-6 15, Caruso 3-7 1-1 8, Cook 5-11 0-0 10, Caldwell-Pope 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 48-89 15-18 120.

Golden State 26 29 27 12— 94 L.A. Lakers 38 29 31 22—120

3-Point Goals_Golden State 9-35 (Poole 3-12, Dr.Green 2-4, Burks 2-4, Bowman 1-1, Robinson III 1-3, Chriss 0-1, Spellman 0-2, Paschall 0-4, Russell 0-4), L.A. Lakers 9-20 (Kuzma 3-6, Da.Green 2-2, Dudley 2-2, Caruso 1-2, James 1-5, Bradley 0-1, Cook 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 33 (Spellman 7), L.A. Lakers 51 (McGee 17). Assists_Golden State 29 (Russell 8), L.A. Lakers 31 (James 12). Total Fouls_Golden State 14, L.A. Lakers 18. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second), James. A_18,997 (18,997).

