Warriors-Pelicans, Box

November 17, 2019 9:28 pm
 
GOLDEN STATE (100)

Paschall 10-17 8-10 30, Green 2-10 2-2 7, Cauley-Stein 4-5 1-1 9, Burks 2-13 3-4 7, Robinson III 6-13 1-1 14, Spellman 2-4 0-0 4, Chriss 3-6 4-4 10, Bowman 8-16 0-0 19, Poole 0-7 0-1 0. Totals 37-91 19-23 100.

NEW ORLEANS (108)

Moore 3-10 2-4 10, Williams 2-8 1-1 5, Hayes 3-5 4-6 10, Holiday 9-23 4-4 22, Redick 8-16 4-4 26, Cheatham 0-1 0-0 0, Melli 5-8 1-1 16, Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 7-18 0-0 19. Totals 37-89 16-20 108.

Golden State 23 26 20 31—100
New Orleans 26 29 21 32—108

3-Point Goals_Golden State 7-25 (Bowman 3-7, Paschall 2-4, Green 1-3, Robinson III 1-4, Poole 0-3, Burks 0-4), New Orleans 18-46 (Redick 6-11, Melli 5-7, Alexander-Walker 5-13, Moore 2-5, Cheatham 0-1, Williams 0-4, Holiday 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 43 (Chriss, Paschall 7), New Orleans 48 (Hayes, Williams 10). Assists_Golden State 23 (Burks 5), New Orleans 24 (Holiday 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 19, New Orleans 21. Technicals_Green, New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second), New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry. A_16,812 (16,867).

