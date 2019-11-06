Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warriors-Rockets, Box

November 6, 2019 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
GOLDEN STATE (112)

Robinson III 6-13 0-0 15, Paschall 6-15 5-5 19, Cauley-Stein 1-6 2-2 4, Bowman 3-9 0-1 8, Poole 2-11 2-2 8, Spellman 6-6 1-2 13, Chriss 1-4 2-2 4, Burks 10-18 5-6 28, Lee 3-14 6-8 13. Totals 38-96 23-28 112.

HOUSTON (129)

House Jr. 6-10 0-0 17, Tucker 9-14 0-0 22, Capela 9-14 1-2 19, Westbrook 8-18 1-4 18, Harden 10-23 10-13 36, Sefolosha 1-3 0-0 2, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Clemons 0-2 0-0 0, Rivers 4-7 0-0 12, McLemore 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 48-97 12-19 129.

Golden State 29 23 31 29—112
Houston 30 33 35 31—129

3-Point Goals_Golden State 13-33 (Robinson III 3-6, Burks 3-8, Bowman 2-3, Paschall 2-4, Poole 2-8, Lee 1-4), Houston 21-45 (Harden 6-16, House Jr. 5-6, Rivers 4-4, Tucker 4-8, Westbrook 1-3, McLemore 1-6, Clemons 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 51 (Robinson III 11), Houston 50 (Capela 16). Assists_Golden State 22 (Bowman 4), Houston 31 (Harden 13). Total Fouls_Golden State 12, Houston 20. Technicals_Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second). A_18,055 (18,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit