Warriors-Rockets, Box

GOLDEN STATE (112)

Robinson III 6-13 0-0 15, Paschall 6-15 5-5 19, Cauley-Stein 1-6 2-2 4, Bowman 3-9 0-1 8, Poole 2-11 2-2 8, Spellman 6-6 1-2 13, Chriss 1-4 2-2 4, Burks 10-18 5-6 28, Lee 3-14 6-8 13. Totals 38-96 23-28 112.

HOUSTON (129)

House Jr. 6-10 0-0 17, Tucker 9-14 0-0 22, Capela 9-14 1-2 19, Westbrook 8-18 1-4 18, Harden 10-23 10-13 36, Sefolosha 1-3 0-0 2, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Clemons 0-2 0-0 0, Rivers 4-7 0-0 12, McLemore 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 48-97 12-19 129.

Golden State 29 23 31 29—112 Houston 30 33 35 31—129

3-Point Goals_Golden State 13-33 (Robinson III 3-6, Burks 3-8, Bowman 2-3, Paschall 2-4, Poole 2-8, Lee 1-4), Houston 21-45 (Harden 6-16, House Jr. 5-6, Rivers 4-4, Tucker 4-8, Westbrook 1-3, McLemore 1-6, Clemons 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 51 (Robinson III 11), Houston 50 (Capela 16). Assists_Golden State 22 (Bowman 4), Houston 31 (Harden 13). Total Fouls_Golden State 12, Houston 20. Technicals_Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second). A_18,055 (18,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.