Warriors-Thunder, Box

GOLDEN STATE (108)

Robinson III 7-12 2-2 18, Burks 9-17 5-5 23, Cauley-Stein 5-9 0-0 10, Russell 10-19 6-6 30, Poole 2-6 0-0 4, Spellman 1-4 2-2 4, Chriss 4-7 2-2 10, Bowman 2-4 0-0 4, Lee 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 42-85 17-17 108.

OKLAHOMA CITY (114)

Ferguson 3-4 0-0 8, Gallinari 6-11 3-4 19, Adams 6-7 1-3 13, Paul 5-11 6-6 16, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-15 0-0 12, Bazley 3-4 0-0 9, Muscala 3-5 0-0 9, Noel 1-3 0-0 2, Schroder 6-13 4-4 18, Diallo 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 43-79 14-17 114.

Golden State 27 16 41 24—108 Oklahoma City 36 24 24 30—114

3-Point Goals_Golden State 7-22 (Russell 4-8, Robinson III 2-5, Lee 1-4, Bowman 0-1, Burks 0-1, Chriss 0-1, Poole 0-2), Oklahoma City 14-30 (Gallinari 4-6, Bazley 3-3, Muscala 3-5, Ferguson 2-2, Schroder 2-8, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-3, Paul 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 34 (Lee 7), Oklahoma City 42 (Adams 8). Assists_Golden State 22 (Russell 7), Oklahoma City 30 (Paul 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 18, Oklahoma City 17. A_18,203 (18,203).

