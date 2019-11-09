Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warriors-Thunder, Box

November 9, 2019 10:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
GOLDEN STATE (108)

Robinson III 7-12 2-2 18, Burks 9-17 5-5 23, Cauley-Stein 5-9 0-0 10, Russell 10-19 6-6 30, Poole 2-6 0-0 4, Spellman 1-4 2-2 4, Chriss 4-7 2-2 10, Bowman 2-4 0-0 4, Lee 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 42-85 17-17 108.

OKLAHOMA CITY (114)

Ferguson 3-4 0-0 8, Gallinari 6-11 5-6 21, Adams 6-7 1-3 13, Paul 5-11 6-6 16, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-15 0-0 12, Bazley 3-4 0-0 9, Muscala 3-5 0-0 9, Noel 1-3 0-0 2, Schroder 6-13 2-2 16, Diallo 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 43-79 14-17 114.

Golden State 27 16 41 24—108
Oklahoma City 36 24 24 30—114

3-Point Goals_Golden State 7-22 (Russell 4-8, Robinson III 2-5, Lee 1-4, Bowman 0-1, Burks 0-1, Chriss 0-1, Poole 0-2), Oklahoma City 14-30 (Gallinari 4-6, Bazley 3-3, Muscala 3-5, Ferguson 2-2, Schroder 2-8, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-3, Paul 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 34 (Lee 7), Oklahoma City 42 (Adams 8). Assists_Golden State 22 (Russell 7), Oklahoma City 30 (Paul 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 18, Oklahoma City 17. A_18,203 (18,203).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'