Warriors-Timberwolves, Box

GOLDEN STATE (119)

Robinson III 3-7 0-0 6, Paschall 3-10 6-6 12, Cauley-Stein 2-5 0-0 4, Russell 19-37 7-8 52, Poole 3-10 2-2 9, Chriss 4-6 0-0 8, Spellman 2-8 2-2 6, Bowman 1-2 0-0 2, Lee 1-8 0-0 2, Burks 5-10 6-6 18. Totals 43-103 23-24 119.

MINNESOTA (125)

Graham 4-7 0-0 8, Covington 5-15 5-5 17, Towns 7-17 4-6 20, Culver 0-5 2-4 2, Wiggins 17-33 4-8 40, Layman 6-13 0-0 14, Okogie 5-10 3-4 14, Vonleh 2-4 0-0 4, Dieng 1-3 1-1 3, McLaughlin 1-4 1-1 3. Totals 48-111 20-29 125.

Golden State 31 30 25 24 9—119 Minnesota 29 31 20 30 15—125

3-Point Goals_Golden State 10-35 (Russell 7-17, Burks 2-6, Poole 1-6, Paschall 0-1, Spellman 0-2, Lee 0-3), Minnesota 9-36 (Layman 2-5, Towns 2-6, Wiggins 2-7, Covington 2-10, Okogie 1-3, Graham 0-1, Culver 0-2, McLaughlin 0-2). Fouled Out_Paschall. Rebounds_Golden State 49 (Russell, Burks 9), Minnesota 59 (Towns 14). Assists_Golden State 18 (Russell 5), Minnesota 20 (Wiggins 7). Total Fouls_Golden State 26, Minnesota 23. Technicals_Okogie. A_15,647 (19,356).

