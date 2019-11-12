Listen Live Sports

Warriors two-way guard Damion Lee breaks bone in right hand

November 12, 2019 4:48 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yet another member of the Golden State Warriors is injured, with two-way guard Damion Lee now out because of a broken right hand.

The injury occurred during Golden State’s 122-108 home loss to the Jazz on Monday night.

Lee underwent an MRI exam Tuesday morning that revealed a nondisplaced fracture of the fourth metacarpal. The team said he will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Lee joins a long list of injured players on the depleted Warriors, who are 2-9 following five straight trips to the NBA Finals.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sport

