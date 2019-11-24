Listen Live Sports

Washington and Sacramento meet for out-of-conference contest

November 24, 2019 3:05 am
 
Sacramento Kings (6-8, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (5-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

Washington hosts Sacramento in a non-conference matchup.

Washington went 32-50 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Wizards averaged 114.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.9 last season.

Sacramento finished 21-31 in Western Conference games and 15-26 on the road a season ago. The Kings averaged 114.2 points per game last season, 16.5 on free throws and 33.9 from 3-point range.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), Cory Joseph: day to day (heel), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hip), Trevor Ariza: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

