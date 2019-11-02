Listen Live Sports

Washington hosts Minnesota following Beal’s 46-point game

November 2, 2019 3:05 am
 
Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (1-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

Washington takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Bradley Beal scored 46 points in the Wizards’ 159-158 loss to the Rockets.

Washington finished 32-50 overall with a 22-19 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Wizards shot 46.8% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

Minnesota went 22-30 in Western Conference action and 11-30 on the road a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 112.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.0 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles), Jordan McRae: out (finger).

Timberwolves Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

