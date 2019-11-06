Listen Live Sports

Washington St. squares off against Seattle

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
Seattle (1-0) vs. Washington State (0-0)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces Seattle in an early season matchup.

A YEAR AGO: Seattle got a 9-point victory over Washington State when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Seattle went 10-4 against teams outside its conference, while Washington State went 7-6 in such games.

