Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Washington’s Quade Green eligible after NCAA grants waiver

November 1, 2019 7:51 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington guard Quade Green will be eligible immediately after his waiver was granted by the NCAA.

Green, who started his career at Kentucky, transferred to Washington last January and sat out due to NCAA transfer rules. He was seeking to become eligible for the start of this season rather than missing the first month.

The ruling is a huge boost for the Huskies as Green is expected to be their starting point guard and Washington faces a challenging first month with games against No. 16 Baylor, Tennessee and No. 8 Gonzaga.

Green was a five-star recruit out of high school and averaged 9.3 points in 34 games as a freshman at Kentucky. He played in nine games last season off the bench before deciding to transfer to Washington.

The Huskies open the season next Friday against Baylor in Anchorage, Alaska.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

