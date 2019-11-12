WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|5
|1
|0
|0
|15
|21
|7
|8
|1
|1
|N. Michigan
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|19
|12
|6
|2
|2
|Alaska
|4
|2
|0
|0
|12
|10
|13
|6
|6
|0
|Bemidji St.
|3
|1
|0
|0
|9
|17
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Alaska Anchorage
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|12
|7
|2
|4
|2
|Bowling Green
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|9
|12
|5
|4
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|11
|19
|4
|8
|0
|Michigan Tech
|1
|5
|0
|0
|3
|9
|15
|3
|6
|0
|Ala. Huntsville
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|12
|25
|0
|9
|0
|Ferris St.
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|19
|2
|7
|0
|Friday’s Games
Bemidji St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Alaska at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Alaska at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
