The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
WCHA Glance

November 12, 2019
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 5 1 0 0 15 21 7 8 1 1
N. Michigan 4 0 0 0 12 19 12 6 2 2
Alaska 4 2 0 0 12 10 13 6 6 0
Bemidji St. 3 1 0 0 9 17 5 3 3 2
Alaska Anchorage 2 1 1 1 8 12 7 2 4 2
Bowling Green 2 2 0 0 6 9 12 5 4 0
Lake Superior St. 2 2 0 0 6 11 19 4 8 0
Michigan Tech 1 5 0 0 3 9 15 3 6 0
Ala. Huntsville 0 5 1 0 1 12 25 0 9 0
Ferris St. 0 4 0 0 0 14 19 2 7 0
Friday’s Games

Bemidji St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bemidji St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Alaska at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

