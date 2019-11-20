WCU squares up against Jacksonville

Western Carolina (2-2) vs. Jacksonville (3-3)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina and Jacksonville look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off of a loss in their last game. Jacksonville lost 54-44 in Lowell to Merrimack on Sunday, while Western Carolina fell 79-74 at Florida State on Friday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jacksonville’s David Bell has averaged 11 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Aamahne Santos has put up 12 points and 4.2 assists. For the Catamounts, Mason Faulkner has averaged 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists while Carlos Dotson has put up 14.3 points and 9.5 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Faulkner has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all Western Carolina field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Dolphins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Catamounts. Jacksonville has an assist on 39 of 69 field goals (56.5 percent) across its past three contests while Western Carolina has assists on 41 of 78 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina as a team has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among SoCon teams.

