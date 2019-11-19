Listen Live Sports

Weber State drubs West Coast Baptist 130-50

November 19, 2019 11:53 pm
 
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jerrick Harding led five players in double figures with 23 points and all 12 Weber State players scored in a 130-50 romp over West Coast Baptist on Tuesday night.

Harding sank 8 of 10 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and hit all three of his free throws for the Wildcats (1-2). Freshman Tim Fuller hit 9 of 10 shots off the bench and scored a career-best 18. Reserve Israel Barnes scored 15 on 7-of-8 shooting, while Dima Zdor, Kham Davis and Austin Galuppo all scored 12.

The Eagles, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, were led by the 18 points of reserve Chris Lako. Seth Thomas Hanna scored 12 on four 3-pointers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

