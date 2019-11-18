Weber State goes for first win vs West Coast Baptist

West Coast Baptist vs. Weber State (0-2)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Weber State Wildcats are set to battle the Eagles of West Coast Baptist. Weber State lost 71-56 loss at home to San Diego in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Weber State has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Cody John, Donatas Kupsas, Israel Barnes and Tim Fuller have combined to account for 64 percent of all Wildcats scoring this season.JOHN HAS A JUMP SHOT: Through two games, Weber State’s Cody John has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State went 4-5 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Wildcats scored 74.9 points per contest across those nine games.

