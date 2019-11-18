Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Weber State goes for first win vs West Coast Baptist

November 18, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

West Coast Baptist vs. Weber State (0-2)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Weber State Wildcats are set to battle the Eagles of West Coast Baptist. Weber State lost 71-56 loss at home to San Diego in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Weber State has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Cody John, Donatas Kupsas, Israel Barnes and Tim Fuller have combined to account for 64 percent of all Wildcats scoring this season.JOHN HAS A JUMP SHOT: Through two games, Weber State’s Cody John has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State went 4-5 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Wildcats scored 74.9 points per contest across those nine games.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal