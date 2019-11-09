Listen Live Sports

Weber State rallies to avoid upset, 30-27 over North Dakota

November 9, 2019 7:24 pm
 
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jake Constantine scored on a 12-yard keeper with 2:49 left, Trey Tuttle kicked a 32-yarder with 31 seconds left, and Weber State rallied to beat North Dakota 30-27 for its seventh straight win on Saturday.

Constantine’s 12-yard TD run tied it at 27, capping an eight-play, 75-yard drive for the Wildcats (8-2), ranked third in the FCS Coaches Poll. The Fighting Hawks’ Brock Boltmann fumbled the ensuing kickoff return, and Weber State’s Aaron Sessions recovered at the North Dakota 7. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the Wildcats back to the 22.

The Fighting Hawks (5-4) scored 13 straight points to lead 27-20 on Brady Leach’s 34-yard field goal with 7:01 left in the game.

Constantine was 17 of 23 for 230 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and ran five times for 43 yards and a TD. Kevin Smith ran 25 times for 104 yards and David Ames caught six passes for 105 yards and a score.

Nate Ketteringham passed for 304 yards and three touchdowns for North Dakota. Noah Wanzek caught seven passes for 140 yards and a touchdown.

