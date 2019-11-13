Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released RHP Aaron Brooks.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Ken Huckaby manager of Buffalo (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed SS Eric Stamets to a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Zach Allen on IR. Signed DL Miles Brown from the practice squad and LB Vontarrius Dora, CB Sojourn Shelton and OL Ian Silberman to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Craig Reynolds to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed DT Daylon Mack on IR. Signed DT Domata Peko.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released WR Quadree Henderson from the practice squad. Signed WR Greg Dortch to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB James Vaughters to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived LB Preston Brown.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Malik Jefferson. Signed DE Bryan Cox.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LB Malik Carney and S Tyvis Powell to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed RB Bruce Anderson III on the practice squad IR. Signed OT Gerhard de Beer and RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed C Brian Allen and LB Bryce Hager on IR. Signed OT Chandler Brewer and DB Donte Deayon from the practice squad and C Nate Trewyn to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Ronald Blair III on IR. Signed DL Damontre Moore to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad and CB John Franklin to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed FB/RB Khari Blasingame from Minnesota’s practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Curtis Lazar from Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Jonathan Ericsson from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed D Patrik Nemeth and LW Justin Abdelkader on IR, retroactive to Nov. 10.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Klim Kostin from San Antonio (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Traded M Darlington Nagbe to Columbus for allocation money and an international roster spot.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Reached agreement to transfer D Joe Scally to Borussia Moenchengladbach (Bundesliga-Germany), effective January, 2021.

COLLEGE

MANHATTANVILLE — Named Julene Caulfield director of athletics and recreation.

NYU — Named Taysha Pye and Emiko Smith women’s assistant basketball coaches.

