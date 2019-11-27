Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

November 27, 2019 10:27 pm
 
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed LHP Blaine Hardy, C Juan Graterol and RHP Ryan Garton to minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced 1B Greg Bird declined outright assignment and elected free agency.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed INF Patrick Wisdom to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated 1B Jesús Aguilar for assignment.

Advertisement

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned RHP Taylor Guerrieri outright to Nashville (PCL).

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed LHP C.D. Pelham off waivers from Texas.

CINCINNATI REDS — Traded 1B/OF Brian O’Grady to Tampa Bay for a player to be named and cash.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Zach Davies and OF Trent Grisham to San Diego for LHP Eric Lauer, INF Luis Urías and a player to be named or cash.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Derek Shelton manager.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Pomeranz on a four-year contract. Designated RHP Pedro Avila for assignment.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed SS Trevor Achenbach and RHP Matt Vonderschmidt.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded INF David Glaude to the Quebec Capitales for INF T.J. White.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Carson Meier. Signed DE Austin Larkin to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DT Dontari Poe and G Greg Van Roten on IR. Signed DL Stacy McGee and Woodrow Hamilton.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Robert McCray to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Marvin Hall on IR. Signed WR Chris Lacy from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Jackson Porter to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LB Najee Goode on IR and DL Brian Price on practice squad IL. Released DB Jordan Brown. Signed S Marcus Gilchrist. Signed S Doug Middleton and WR C.J. Board to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Activated WR Rico Gafford from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR/KR Jakeem Grant on IR. Signed WR Isaiah Ford from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Da’Mari Scott from the practice squad and WR Reggie White to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed S Chris Johnson to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Damontre Moore on IR. Signed DL Jeremiah Valoaga from the practice squad and DL Alex Barrett to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE Delanie Walker on IR. Signed PK Ryan Santoso.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Fired coach Jason Maas.

HOCKEY

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed LWBrayden Tracey to a three-year contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed F Charlie Coyle to a six-year contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed D Alec Martinez on IR, retroactive to Monday, and D Derek Forbort on long-term IR and assigned him to Ontario (AHL) for conditioning. Assigned F Carl Grundstrom to Ontario. Activated F Trevor Lewis from IR. Recalled D Paul LaDue and F Matt Luff from Ontario.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Fired coach and general manager Jamie Russell and assistant coach Derek Army. Named David Cunniff coach and general manager.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced weightlifter Kiara Akuna received a four-year sanction, retroactive to March 7, after testing positive for prohibited substances.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY — Signed D Alex De John and G Mason Stajduhar to one-year contracts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established