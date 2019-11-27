Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed LHP Blaine Hardy, C Juan Graterol and RHP Ryan Garton to minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced 1B Greg Bird declined outright assignment and elected free agency.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed INF Patrick Wisdom to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated 1B Jesús Aguilar for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned RHP Taylor Guerrieri outright to Nashville (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed LHP C.D. Pelham off waivers from Texas.

CINCINNATI REDS — Traded 1B/OF Brian O’Grady to Tampa Bay for a player to be named and cash.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Zach Davies and OF Trent Grisham to San Diego for LHP Eric Lauer, INF Luis Urías and a player to be named or cash.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Derek Shelton manager.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Pomeranz on a four-year contract. Designated RHP Pedro Avila for assignment.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed SS Trevor Achenbach and RHP Matt Vonderschmidt.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded INF David Glaude to the Quebec Capitales for INF T.J. White.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Carson Meier. Signed DE Austin Larkin to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DT Dontari Poe and G Greg Van Roten on IR. Signed DL Stacy McGee and Woodrow Hamilton.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Robert McCray to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Marvin Hall on IR. Signed WR Chris Lacy from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Jackson Porter to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LB Najee Goode on IR and DL Brian Price on practice squad IL. Released DB Jordan Brown. Signed S Marcus Gilchrist. Signed S Doug Middleton and WR C.J. Board to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Activated WR Rico Gafford from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR/KR Jakeem Grant on IR. Signed WR Isaiah Ford from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Da’Mari Scott from the practice squad and WR Reggie White to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed S Chris Johnson to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Damontre Moore on IR. Signed DL Jeremiah Valoaga from the practice squad and DL Alex Barrett to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE Delanie Walker on IR. Signed PK Ryan Santoso.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Fired coach Jason Maas.

HOCKEY

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed LWBrayden Tracey to a three-year contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed F Charlie Coyle to a six-year contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed D Alec Martinez on IR, retroactive to Monday, and D Derek Forbort on long-term IR and assigned him to Ontario (AHL) for conditioning. Assigned F Carl Grundstrom to Ontario. Activated F Trevor Lewis from IR. Recalled D Paul LaDue and F Matt Luff from Ontario.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Fired coach and general manager Jamie Russell and assistant coach Derek Army. Named David Cunniff coach and general manager.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced weightlifter Kiara Akuna received a four-year sanction, retroactive to March 7, after testing positive for prohibited substances.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY — Signed D Alex De John and G Mason Stajduhar to one-year contracts.

