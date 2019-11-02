Listen Live Sports

Week 10

November 2, 2019 10:01 am
 
Yard Rush Pass
Houston 3160 1069 2091
Kansas City 3140 664 2476
Baltimore 3044 1429 1615
Jacksonville 3038 1092 1946
New England 2959 762 2197
L.A. Chargers 2805 556 2249
Oakland 2603 920 1683
Cincinnati 2538 476 2062
Denver 2501 880 1621
Indianapolis 2421 899 1522
Buffalo 2420 913 1507
Cleveland 2417 878 1539
Tennessee 2392 786 1606
Pittsburgh 2053 617 1436
Miami 1782 460 1322
N.Y. Jets 1467 447 1020
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
New England 1872 682 1190
Buffalo 2127 766 1361
Pittsburgh 2356 721 1635
Denver 2436 878 1558
Indianapolis 2446 779 1667
Baltimore 2448 590 1858
N.Y. Jets 2502 664 1838
Cleveland 2558 1003 1555
Oakland 2647 650 1997
Tennessee 2685 772 1913
L.A. Chargers 2721 982 1739
Jacksonville 2740 866 1874
Houston 2897 683 2214
Miami 2898 1123 1775
Kansas City 3016 1160 1856
Cincinnati 3486 1421 2065
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Minnesota 3172 1281 1891
San Francisco 3122 1369 1753
Arizona 3100 1085 2015
Atlanta 3082 548 2534
L.A. Rams 3076 778 2298
Dallas 3065 1022 2043
Seattle 3063 1040 2023
New Orleans 3002 914 2088
Green Bay 2988 813 2175
Philadelphia 2750 1000 1750
N.Y. Giants 2670 819 1851
Detroit 2657 678 1979
Tampa Bay 2595 695 1900
Carolina 2348 907 1441
Washington 2089 678 1411
Chicago 1970 582 1388
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
San Francisco 1928 823 1105
Chicago 2216 602 1614
Dallas 2274 678 1596
Carolina 2452 946 1506
Tampa Bay 2481 480 2001
Minnesota 2511 715 1796
New Orleans 2532 674 1858
L.A. Rams 2706 775 1931
Philadelphia 2773 724 2049
Detroit 2943 915 2028
Green Bay 3004 990 2014
Seattle 3009 825 2184
Washington 3027 1102 1925
Atlanta 3036 947 2089
N.Y. Giants 3094 979 2115
Arizona 3668 1142 2526
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 434.9 204.1 230.7
Houston 395.0 133.6 261.4
Kansas City 392.5 83.0 309.5
Jacksonville 379.8 136.5 243.2
Oakland 371.9 131.4 240.4
New England 369.9 95.2 274.6
L.A. Chargers 350.6 69.5 281.1
Indianapolis 345.9 128.4 217.4
Buffalo 345.7 130.4 215.3
Cleveland 345.3 125.4 219.9
Cincinnati 317.2 59.5 257.8
Denver 312.6 110.0 202.6
Tennessee 299.0 98.2 200.8
Pittsburgh 293.3 88.1 205.1
Miami 254.6 65.7 188.9
N.Y. Jets 209.6 63.9 145.7
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New England 234.0 85.2 148.8
Buffalo 303.9 109.4 194.4
Denver 304.5 109.8 194.8
Tennessee 335.6 96.5 239.1
Pittsburgh 336.6 103.0 233.6
L.A. Chargers 340.1 122.8 217.4
Jacksonville 342.5 108.2 234.2
Indianapolis 349.4 111.3 238.1
Baltimore 349.7 84.3 265.4
N.Y. Jets 357.4 94.9 262.6
Houston 362.1 85.4 276.8
Cleveland 365.4 143.3 222.1
Kansas City 377.0 145.0 232.0
Oakland 378.1 92.9 285.3
Miami 414.0 160.4 253.6
Cincinnati 435.8 177.6 258.1
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Dallas 437.9 146.0 291.9
Minnesota 396.5 160.1 236.4
San Francisco 390.2 171.1 219.1
Atlanta 385.2 68.5 316.8
L.A. Rams 384.5 97.2 287.2
Seattle 382.9 130.0 252.9
Detroit 379.6 96.9 282.7
New Orleans 375.2 114.2 261.0
Green Bay 373.5 101.6 271.9
Tampa Bay 370.7 99.3 271.4
Arizona 344.4 120.6 223.9
Philadelphia 343.8 125.0 218.8
Carolina 335.4 129.6 205.9
N.Y. Giants 333.8 102.4 231.4
Chicago 281.4 83.1 198.3
Washington 261.1 84.8 176.4
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
San Francisco 241.0 102.9 138.1
Minnesota 313.9 89.4 224.5
New Orleans 316.5 84.2 232.2
Chicago 316.6 86.0 230.6
Dallas 324.9 96.9 228.0
L.A. Rams 338.2 96.9 241.4
Philadelphia 346.6 90.5 256.1
Carolina 350.3 135.1 215.1
Tampa Bay 354.4 68.6 285.9
Green Bay 375.5 123.8 251.8
Seattle 376.1 103.1 273.0
Washington 378.4 137.8 240.6
Atlanta 379.5 118.4 261.1
N.Y. Giants 386.8 122.4 264.4
Arizona 407.6 126.9 280.7
Detroit 420.4 130.7 289.7

