Week 10

November 4, 2019 10:01 am
 
Yard Rush Pass
Houston 3570 1285 2285
Kansas City 3517 811 2706
Baltimore 3416 1639 1777
Jacksonville 3394 1166 2228
New England 3301 836 2465
L.A. Chargers 3247 715 2532
Oakland 3053 1091 1962
Tennessee 2823 907 1916
Denver 2803 1007 1796
Cleveland 2768 968 1800
Indianapolis 2749 1038 1711
Buffalo 2688 1035 1653
Cincinnati 2538 476 2062
Pittsburgh 2326 707 1619
Miami 2098 510 1588
N.Y. Jets 1788 530 1258
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
New England 2244 892 1352
Buffalo 2370 893 1477
Pittsburgh 2684 860 1824
Indianapolis 2719 869 1850
Denver 2787 968 1819
Baltimore 2790 664 2126
N.Y. Jets 2818 714 2104
Cleveland 2860 1130 1730
L.A. Chargers 2905 1027 1878
Tennessee 3055 928 2127
Oakland 3120 740 2380
Jacksonville 3150 1082 2068
Miami 3219 1206 2013
Houston 3253 757 2496
Kansas City 3324 1256 2068
Cincinnati 3486 1421 2065
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Seattle 3555 1185 2370
Minnesota 3480 1377 2103
Green Bay 3172 858 2314
Detroit 3130 768 2362
Philadelphia 3123 1146 1977
San Francisco 3122 1369 1753
Arizona 3100 1085 2015
Atlanta 3082 548 2534
L.A. Rams 3076 778 2298
Dallas 3065 1022 2043
Tampa Bay 3013 794 2219
New Orleans 3002 914 2088
Carolina 2718 1063 1655
N.Y. Giants 2670 819 1851
Washington 2332 805 1527
Chicago 2134 644 1490
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
San Francisco 1928 823 1105
Dallas 2274 678 1596
New Orleans 2532 674 1858
Chicago 2589 748 1841
L.A. Rams 2706 775 1931
Carolina 2883 1067 1816
Minnesota 2888 862 2026
Philadelphia 2937 786 2151
Tampa Bay 2973 625 2348
Atlanta 3036 947 2089
N.Y. Giants 3094 979 2115
Washington 3295 1224 2071
Detroit 3393 1086 2307
Seattle 3427 924 2503
Green Bay 3446 1149 2297
Arizona 3668 1142 2526
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 427.0 204.9 222.1
Houston 396.7 142.8 253.9
Kansas City 390.8 90.1 300.7
Oakland 381.6 136.4 245.2
Jacksonville 377.1 129.6 247.6
New England 366.8 92.9 273.9
L.A. Chargers 360.8 79.4 281.3
Cleveland 346.0 121.0 225.0
Indianapolis 343.6 129.8 213.9
Buffalo 336.0 129.4 206.6
Cincinnati 317.2 59.5 257.8
Tennessee 313.7 100.8 212.9
Denver 311.4 111.9 199.6
Pittsburgh 290.8 88.4 202.4
Miami 262.2 63.8 198.5
N.Y. Jets 223.5 66.2 157.2
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New England 249.3 99.1 150.2
Buffalo 296.2 111.6 184.6
Denver 309.7 107.6 202.1
L.A. Chargers 322.8 114.1 208.7
Pittsburgh 335.5 107.5 228.0
Tennessee 339.4 103.1 236.3
Indianapolis 339.9 108.6 231.2
Baltimore 348.8 83.0 265.8
Jacksonville 350.0 120.2 229.8
N.Y. Jets 352.2 89.2 263.0
Cleveland 357.5 141.2 216.2
Houston 361.4 84.1 277.3
Kansas City 369.3 139.6 229.8
Oakland 390.0 92.5 297.5
Miami 402.4 150.8 251.6
Cincinnati 435.8 177.6 258.1
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Dallas 437.9 146.0 291.9
Seattle 395.0 131.7 263.3
Detroit 391.2 96.0 295.2
San Francisco 390.2 171.1 219.1
Minnesota 386.7 153.0 233.7
Atlanta 385.2 68.5 316.8
L.A. Rams 384.5 97.2 287.2
Tampa Bay 376.6 99.2 277.4
New Orleans 375.2 114.2 261.0
Green Bay 352.4 95.3 257.1
Philadelphia 347.0 127.3 219.7
Arizona 344.4 120.6 223.9
Carolina 339.8 132.9 206.9
N.Y. Giants 333.8 102.4 231.4
Chicago 266.8 80.5 186.2
Washington 259.1 89.4 169.7
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
San Francisco 241.0 102.9 138.1
New Orleans 316.5 84.2 232.2
Minnesota 320.9 95.8 225.1
Chicago 323.6 93.5 230.1
Dallas 324.9 96.9 228.0
Philadelphia 326.3 87.3 239.0
L.A. Rams 338.2 96.9 241.4
Carolina 360.4 133.4 227.0
Washington 366.1 136.0 230.1
Tampa Bay 371.6 78.1 293.5
Atlanta 379.5 118.4 261.1
Seattle 380.8 102.7 278.1
Green Bay 382.9 127.7 255.2
N.Y. Giants 386.8 122.4 264.4
Arizona 407.6 126.9 280.7
Detroit 424.1 135.8 288.4

