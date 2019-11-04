Yard Rush Pass Houston 3570 1285 2285 Kansas City 3517 811 2706 Baltimore 3416 1639 1777 Jacksonville 3394 1166 2228 New England 3301 836 2465 L.A. Chargers 3247 715 2532 Oakland 3053 1091 1962 Tennessee 2823 907 1916 Denver 2803 1007 1796 Cleveland 2768 968 1800 Indianapolis 2749 1038 1711 Buffalo 2688 1035 1653 Cincinnati 2538 476 2062 Pittsburgh 2326 707 1619 Miami 2098 510 1588 N.Y. Jets 1788 530 1258

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass New England 2244 892 1352 Buffalo 2370 893 1477 Pittsburgh 2684 860 1824 Indianapolis 2719 869 1850 Denver 2787 968 1819 Baltimore 2790 664 2126 N.Y. Jets 2818 714 2104 Cleveland 2860 1130 1730 L.A. Chargers 2905 1027 1878 Tennessee 3055 928 2127 Oakland 3120 740 2380 Jacksonville 3150 1082 2068 Miami 3219 1206 2013 Houston 3253 757 2496 Kansas City 3324 1256 2068 Cincinnati 3486 1421 2065

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Seattle 3555 1185 2370 Minnesota 3480 1377 2103 Green Bay 3172 858 2314 Detroit 3130 768 2362 Philadelphia 3123 1146 1977 San Francisco 3122 1369 1753 Arizona 3100 1085 2015 Atlanta 3082 548 2534 L.A. Rams 3076 778 2298 Dallas 3065 1022 2043 Tampa Bay 3013 794 2219 New Orleans 3002 914 2088 Carolina 2718 1063 1655 N.Y. Giants 2670 819 1851 Washington 2332 805 1527 Chicago 2134 644 1490

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass San Francisco 1928 823 1105 Dallas 2274 678 1596 New Orleans 2532 674 1858 Chicago 2589 748 1841 L.A. Rams 2706 775 1931 Carolina 2883 1067 1816 Minnesota 2888 862 2026 Philadelphia 2937 786 2151 Tampa Bay 2973 625 2348 Atlanta 3036 947 2089 N.Y. Giants 3094 979 2115 Washington 3295 1224 2071 Detroit 3393 1086 2307 Seattle 3427 924 2503 Green Bay 3446 1149 2297 Arizona 3668 1142 2526

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 427.0 204.9 222.1 Houston 396.7 142.8 253.9 Kansas City 390.8 90.1 300.7 Oakland 381.6 136.4 245.2 Jacksonville 377.1 129.6 247.6 New England 366.8 92.9 273.9 L.A. Chargers 360.8 79.4 281.3 Cleveland 346.0 121.0 225.0 Indianapolis 343.6 129.8 213.9 Buffalo 336.0 129.4 206.6 Cincinnati 317.2 59.5 257.8 Tennessee 313.7 100.8 212.9 Denver 311.4 111.9 199.6 Pittsburgh 290.8 88.4 202.4 Miami 262.2 63.8 198.5 N.Y. Jets 223.5 66.2 157.2

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass New England 249.3 99.1 150.2 Buffalo 296.2 111.6 184.6 Denver 309.7 107.6 202.1 L.A. Chargers 322.8 114.1 208.7 Pittsburgh 335.5 107.5 228.0 Tennessee 339.4 103.1 236.3 Indianapolis 339.9 108.6 231.2 Baltimore 348.8 83.0 265.8 Jacksonville 350.0 120.2 229.8 N.Y. Jets 352.2 89.2 263.0 Cleveland 357.5 141.2 216.2 Houston 361.4 84.1 277.3 Kansas City 369.3 139.6 229.8 Oakland 390.0 92.5 297.5 Miami 402.4 150.8 251.6 Cincinnati 435.8 177.6 258.1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Dallas 437.9 146.0 291.9 Seattle 395.0 131.7 263.3 Detroit 391.2 96.0 295.2 San Francisco 390.2 171.1 219.1 Minnesota 386.7 153.0 233.7 Atlanta 385.2 68.5 316.8 L.A. Rams 384.5 97.2 287.2 Tampa Bay 376.6 99.2 277.4 New Orleans 375.2 114.2 261.0 Green Bay 352.4 95.3 257.1 Philadelphia 347.0 127.3 219.7 Arizona 344.4 120.6 223.9 Carolina 339.8 132.9 206.9 N.Y. Giants 333.8 102.4 231.4 Chicago 266.8 80.5 186.2 Washington 259.1 89.4 169.7

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass San Francisco 241.0 102.9 138.1 New Orleans 316.5 84.2 232.2 Minnesota 320.9 95.8 225.1 Chicago 323.6 93.5 230.1 Dallas 324.9 96.9 228.0 Philadelphia 326.3 87.3 239.0 L.A. Rams 338.2 96.9 241.4 Carolina 360.4 133.4 227.0 Washington 366.1 136.0 230.1 Tampa Bay 371.6 78.1 293.5 Atlanta 379.5 118.4 261.1 Seattle 380.8 102.7 278.1 Green Bay 382.9 127.7 255.2 N.Y. Giants 386.8 122.4 264.4 Arizona 407.6 126.9 280.7 Detroit 424.1 135.8 288.4

