Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Week 10

November 12, 2019 10:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 4047 908 3139
Baltimore 3795 1775 2020
Houston 3570 1285 2285
L.A. Chargers 3562 861 2701
Jacksonville 3395 1167 2228
Oakland 3331 1169 2162
New England 3301 836 2465
Tennessee 3194 1132 2062
Cleveland 3136 1115 2021
Indianapolis 3049 1147 1902
Buffalo 3032 1119 1913
Cincinnati 2845 633 2212
Denver 2803 1007 1796
Pittsburgh 2599 749 1850
Miami 2327 580 1747
N.Y. Jets 2082 606 1476
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
New England 2244 892 1352
Buffalo 2738 1040 1698
Denver 2787 968 1819
Indianapolis 2948 939 2009
Pittsburgh 2990 948 2042
Baltimore 3097 821 2276
N.Y. Jets 3099 737 2362
Jacksonville 3150 1082 2068
L.A. Chargers 3183 1105 2078
Cleveland 3204 1214 1990
Houston 3254 758 2496
Oakland 3435 886 2549
Miami 3519 1315 2204
Tennessee 3585 1025 2560
Kansas City 3695 1481 2214
Cincinnati 3865 1557 2308
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Dallas 3937 1244 2693
Seattle 3891 1332 2559
Minnesota 3844 1530 2314
Green Bay 3560 1021 2539
Arizona 3517 1160 2357
Detroit 3487 866 2621
Tampa Bay 3470 912 2558
San Francisco 3424 1456 1968
Atlanta 3399 691 2708
L.A. Rams 3382 866 2516
New Orleans 3312 966 2346
N.Y. Giants 3222 942 2280
Philadelphia 3123 1146 1977
Carolina 3119 1183 1936
Chicago 2360 725 1635
Washington 2332 805 1527
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
San Francisco 2264 970 1294
New Orleans 2849 817 2032
Dallas 2909 931 1978
Philadelphia 2937 786 2151
Chicago 2946 846 2100
L.A. Rams 2979 817 2162
Carolina 3271 1230 2041
Washington 3295 1224 2071
Minnesota 3331 912 2419
Atlanta 3346 999 2347
Tampa Bay 3390 700 2690
Detroit 3619 1167 2452
Seattle 3729 1011 2718
N.Y. Giants 3817 1227 2590
Green Bay 3847 1269 2578
Arizona 4125 1260 2865
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 421.7 197.2 224.4
Kansas City 404.7 90.8 313.9
Houston 396.7 142.8 253.9
Jacksonville 377.2 129.7 247.6
Oakland 370.1 129.9 240.2
New England 366.8 92.9 273.9
L.A. Chargers 356.2 86.1 270.1
Cleveland 348.4 123.9 224.6
Indianapolis 338.8 127.4 211.3
Buffalo 336.9 124.3 212.6
Tennessee 319.4 113.2 206.2
Cincinnati 316.1 70.3 245.8
Denver 311.4 111.9 199.6
Pittsburgh 288.8 83.2 205.6
Miami 258.6 64.4 194.1
N.Y. Jets 231.3 67.3 164.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New England 249.3 99.1 150.2
Buffalo 304.2 115.6 188.7
Denver 309.7 107.6 202.1
L.A. Chargers 318.3 110.5 207.8
Indianapolis 327.6 104.3 223.2
Pittsburgh 332.2 105.3 226.9
Baltimore 344.1 91.2 252.9
N.Y. Jets 344.3 81.9 262.4
Jacksonville 350.0 120.2 229.8
Cleveland 356.0 134.9 221.1
Tennessee 358.5 102.5 256.0
Houston 361.6 84.2 277.3
Kansas City 369.5 148.1 221.4
Oakland 381.7 98.4 283.2
Miami 391.0 146.1 244.9
Cincinnati 429.4 173.0 256.4
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Dallas 437.4 138.2 299.2
Seattle 389.1 133.2 255.9
Detroit 387.4 96.2 291.2
Tampa Bay 385.6 101.3 284.2
Minnesota 384.4 153.0 231.4
San Francisco 380.4 161.8 218.7
Atlanta 377.7 76.8 300.9
L.A. Rams 375.8 96.2 279.6
New Orleans 368.0 107.3 260.7
Green Bay 356.0 102.1 253.9
Arizona 351.7 116.0 235.7
Philadelphia 347.0 127.3 219.7
Carolina 346.6 131.4 215.1
N.Y. Giants 322.2 94.2 228.0
Chicago 262.2 80.6 181.7
Washington 259.1 89.4 169.7
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
San Francisco 251.6 107.8 143.8
New Orleans 316.6 90.8 225.8
Dallas 323.2 103.4 219.8
Philadelphia 326.3 87.3 239.0
Chicago 327.3 94.0 233.3
L.A. Rams 331.0 90.8 240.2
Minnesota 333.1 91.2 241.9
Carolina 363.4 136.7 226.8
Washington 366.1 136.0 230.1
Atlanta 371.8 111.0 260.8
Seattle 372.9 101.1 271.8
Tampa Bay 376.7 77.8 298.9
N.Y. Giants 381.7 122.7 259.0
Green Bay 384.7 126.9 257.8
Detroit 402.1 129.7 272.4
Arizona 412.5 126.0 286.5

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes