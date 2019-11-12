|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|4047
|908
|3139
|Baltimore
|3795
|1775
|2020
|Houston
|3570
|1285
|2285
|L.A. Chargers
|3562
|861
|2701
|Jacksonville
|3395
|1167
|2228
|Oakland
|3331
|1169
|2162
|New England
|3301
|836
|2465
|Tennessee
|3194
|1132
|2062
|Cleveland
|3136
|1115
|2021
|Indianapolis
|3049
|1147
|1902
|Buffalo
|3032
|1119
|1913
|Cincinnati
|2845
|633
|2212
|Denver
|2803
|1007
|1796
|Pittsburgh
|2599
|749
|1850
|Miami
|2327
|580
|1747
|N.Y. Jets
|2082
|606
|1476
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|2244
|892
|1352
|Buffalo
|2738
|1040
|1698
|Denver
|2787
|968
|1819
|Indianapolis
|2948
|939
|2009
|Pittsburgh
|2990
|948
|2042
|Baltimore
|3097
|821
|2276
|N.Y. Jets
|3099
|737
|2362
|Jacksonville
|3150
|1082
|2068
|L.A. Chargers
|3183
|1105
|2078
|Cleveland
|3204
|1214
|1990
|Houston
|3254
|758
|2496
|Oakland
|3435
|886
|2549
|Miami
|3519
|1315
|2204
|Tennessee
|3585
|1025
|2560
|Kansas City
|3695
|1481
|2214
|Cincinnati
|3865
|1557
|2308
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|3937
|1244
|2693
|Seattle
|3891
|1332
|2559
|Minnesota
|3844
|1530
|2314
|Green Bay
|3560
|1021
|2539
|Arizona
|3517
|1160
|2357
|Detroit
|3487
|866
|2621
|Tampa Bay
|3470
|912
|2558
|San Francisco
|3424
|1456
|1968
|Atlanta
|3399
|691
|2708
|L.A. Rams
|3382
|866
|2516
|New Orleans
|3312
|966
|2346
|N.Y. Giants
|3222
|942
|2280
|Philadelphia
|3123
|1146
|1977
|Carolina
|3119
|1183
|1936
|Chicago
|2360
|725
|1635
|Washington
|2332
|805
|1527
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|San Francisco
|2264
|970
|1294
|New Orleans
|2849
|817
|2032
|Dallas
|2909
|931
|1978
|Philadelphia
|2937
|786
|2151
|Chicago
|2946
|846
|2100
|L.A. Rams
|2979
|817
|2162
|Carolina
|3271
|1230
|2041
|Washington
|3295
|1224
|2071
|Minnesota
|3331
|912
|2419
|Atlanta
|3346
|999
|2347
|Tampa Bay
|3390
|700
|2690
|Detroit
|3619
|1167
|2452
|Seattle
|3729
|1011
|2718
|N.Y. Giants
|3817
|1227
|2590
|Green Bay
|3847
|1269
|2578
|Arizona
|4125
|1260
|2865
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|421.7
|197.2
|224.4
|Kansas City
|404.7
|90.8
|313.9
|Houston
|396.7
|142.8
|253.9
|Jacksonville
|377.2
|129.7
|247.6
|Oakland
|370.1
|129.9
|240.2
|New England
|366.8
|92.9
|273.9
|L.A. Chargers
|356.2
|86.1
|270.1
|Cleveland
|348.4
|123.9
|224.6
|Indianapolis
|338.8
|127.4
|211.3
|Buffalo
|336.9
|124.3
|212.6
|Tennessee
|319.4
|113.2
|206.2
|Cincinnati
|316.1
|70.3
|245.8
|Denver
|311.4
|111.9
|199.6
|Pittsburgh
|288.8
|83.2
|205.6
|Miami
|258.6
|64.4
|194.1
|N.Y. Jets
|231.3
|67.3
|164.0
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|249.3
|99.1
|150.2
|Buffalo
|304.2
|115.6
|188.7
|Denver
|309.7
|107.6
|202.1
|L.A. Chargers
|318.3
|110.5
|207.8
|Indianapolis
|327.6
|104.3
|223.2
|Pittsburgh
|332.2
|105.3
|226.9
|Baltimore
|344.1
|91.2
|252.9
|N.Y. Jets
|344.3
|81.9
|262.4
|Jacksonville
|350.0
|120.2
|229.8
|Cleveland
|356.0
|134.9
|221.1
|Tennessee
|358.5
|102.5
|256.0
|Houston
|361.6
|84.2
|277.3
|Kansas City
|369.5
|148.1
|221.4
|Oakland
|381.7
|98.4
|283.2
|Miami
|391.0
|146.1
|244.9
|Cincinnati
|429.4
|173.0
|256.4
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|437.4
|138.2
|299.2
|Seattle
|389.1
|133.2
|255.9
|Detroit
|387.4
|96.2
|291.2
|Tampa Bay
|385.6
|101.3
|284.2
|Minnesota
|384.4
|153.0
|231.4
|San Francisco
|380.4
|161.8
|218.7
|Atlanta
|377.7
|76.8
|300.9
|L.A. Rams
|375.8
|96.2
|279.6
|New Orleans
|368.0
|107.3
|260.7
|Green Bay
|356.0
|102.1
|253.9
|Arizona
|351.7
|116.0
|235.7
|Philadelphia
|347.0
|127.3
|219.7
|Carolina
|346.6
|131.4
|215.1
|N.Y. Giants
|322.2
|94.2
|228.0
|Chicago
|262.2
|80.6
|181.7
|Washington
|259.1
|89.4
|169.7
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|San Francisco
|251.6
|107.8
|143.8
|New Orleans
|316.6
|90.8
|225.8
|Dallas
|323.2
|103.4
|219.8
|Philadelphia
|326.3
|87.3
|239.0
|Chicago
|327.3
|94.0
|233.3
|L.A. Rams
|331.0
|90.8
|240.2
|Minnesota
|333.1
|91.2
|241.9
|Carolina
|363.4
|136.7
|226.8
|Washington
|366.1
|136.0
|230.1
|Atlanta
|371.8
|111.0
|260.8
|Seattle
|372.9
|101.1
|271.8
|Tampa Bay
|376.7
|77.8
|298.9
|N.Y. Giants
|381.7
|122.7
|259.0
|Green Bay
|384.7
|126.9
|257.8
|Detroit
|402.1
|129.7
|272.4
|Arizona
|412.5
|126.0
|286.5
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.