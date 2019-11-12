Yard Rush Pass Kansas City 4047 908 3139 Baltimore 3795 1775 2020 Houston 3570 1285 2285 L.A. Chargers 3562 861 2701 Jacksonville 3395 1167 2228 Oakland 3331 1169 2162 New England 3301 836 2465 Tennessee 3194 1132 2062 Cleveland 3136 1115 2021 Indianapolis 3049 1147 1902 Buffalo 3032 1119 1913 Cincinnati 2845 633 2212 Denver 2803 1007 1796 Pittsburgh 2599 749 1850 Miami 2327 580 1747 N.Y. Jets 2082 606 1476

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass New England 2244 892 1352 Buffalo 2738 1040 1698 Denver 2787 968 1819 Indianapolis 2948 939 2009 Pittsburgh 2990 948 2042 Baltimore 3097 821 2276 N.Y. Jets 3099 737 2362 Jacksonville 3150 1082 2068 L.A. Chargers 3183 1105 2078 Cleveland 3204 1214 1990 Houston 3254 758 2496 Oakland 3435 886 2549 Miami 3519 1315 2204 Tennessee 3585 1025 2560 Kansas City 3695 1481 2214 Cincinnati 3865 1557 2308

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Dallas 3937 1244 2693 Seattle 3891 1332 2559 Minnesota 3844 1530 2314 Green Bay 3560 1021 2539 Arizona 3517 1160 2357 Detroit 3487 866 2621 Tampa Bay 3470 912 2558 San Francisco 3424 1456 1968 Atlanta 3399 691 2708 L.A. Rams 3382 866 2516 New Orleans 3312 966 2346 N.Y. Giants 3222 942 2280 Philadelphia 3123 1146 1977 Carolina 3119 1183 1936 Chicago 2360 725 1635 Washington 2332 805 1527

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass San Francisco 2264 970 1294 New Orleans 2849 817 2032 Dallas 2909 931 1978 Philadelphia 2937 786 2151 Chicago 2946 846 2100 L.A. Rams 2979 817 2162 Carolina 3271 1230 2041 Washington 3295 1224 2071 Minnesota 3331 912 2419 Atlanta 3346 999 2347 Tampa Bay 3390 700 2690 Detroit 3619 1167 2452 Seattle 3729 1011 2718 N.Y. Giants 3817 1227 2590 Green Bay 3847 1269 2578 Arizona 4125 1260 2865

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 421.7 197.2 224.4 Kansas City 404.7 90.8 313.9 Houston 396.7 142.8 253.9 Jacksonville 377.2 129.7 247.6 Oakland 370.1 129.9 240.2 New England 366.8 92.9 273.9 L.A. Chargers 356.2 86.1 270.1 Cleveland 348.4 123.9 224.6 Indianapolis 338.8 127.4 211.3 Buffalo 336.9 124.3 212.6 Tennessee 319.4 113.2 206.2 Cincinnati 316.1 70.3 245.8 Denver 311.4 111.9 199.6 Pittsburgh 288.8 83.2 205.6 Miami 258.6 64.4 194.1 N.Y. Jets 231.3 67.3 164.0

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass New England 249.3 99.1 150.2 Buffalo 304.2 115.6 188.7 Denver 309.7 107.6 202.1 L.A. Chargers 318.3 110.5 207.8 Indianapolis 327.6 104.3 223.2 Pittsburgh 332.2 105.3 226.9 Baltimore 344.1 91.2 252.9 N.Y. Jets 344.3 81.9 262.4 Jacksonville 350.0 120.2 229.8 Cleveland 356.0 134.9 221.1 Tennessee 358.5 102.5 256.0 Houston 361.6 84.2 277.3 Kansas City 369.5 148.1 221.4 Oakland 381.7 98.4 283.2 Miami 391.0 146.1 244.9 Cincinnati 429.4 173.0 256.4

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Dallas 437.4 138.2 299.2 Seattle 389.1 133.2 255.9 Detroit 387.4 96.2 291.2 Tampa Bay 385.6 101.3 284.2 Minnesota 384.4 153.0 231.4 San Francisco 380.4 161.8 218.7 Atlanta 377.7 76.8 300.9 L.A. Rams 375.8 96.2 279.6 New Orleans 368.0 107.3 260.7 Green Bay 356.0 102.1 253.9 Arizona 351.7 116.0 235.7 Philadelphia 347.0 127.3 219.7 Carolina 346.6 131.4 215.1 N.Y. Giants 322.2 94.2 228.0 Chicago 262.2 80.6 181.7 Washington 259.1 89.4 169.7

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass San Francisco 251.6 107.8 143.8 New Orleans 316.6 90.8 225.8 Dallas 323.2 103.4 219.8 Philadelphia 326.3 87.3 239.0 Chicago 327.3 94.0 233.3 L.A. Rams 331.0 90.8 240.2 Minnesota 333.1 91.2 241.9 Carolina 363.4 136.7 226.8 Washington 366.1 136.0 230.1 Atlanta 371.8 111.0 260.8 Seattle 372.9 101.1 271.8 Tampa Bay 376.7 77.8 298.9 N.Y. Giants 381.7 122.7 259.0 Green Bay 384.7 126.9 257.8 Detroit 402.1 129.7 272.4 Arizona 412.5 126.0 286.5

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.