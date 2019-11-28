Yard Rush Pass Baltimore 4766 2316 2450 Kansas City 4357 1038 3319 Houston 4198 1506 2692 Jacksonville 4071 1312 2759 L.A. Chargers 4000 954 3046 Oakland 3925 1350 2575 Cleveland 3896 1366 2530 New England 3881 1011 2870 Buffalo 3880 1531 2349 Indianapolis 3734 1586 2148 Tennessee 3665 1351 2314 Cincinnati 3335 892 2443 Denver 3331 1216 2115 Pittsburgh 3173 966 2207 Miami 2914 695 2219 N.Y. Jets 2883 809 2074

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass New England 2820 1082 1738 Buffalo 3175 1148 2027 L.A. Chargers 3493 1235 2258 Pittsburgh 3527 1138 2389 N.Y. Jets 3532 859 2673 Denver 3532 1249 2283 Baltimore 3550 965 2585 Indianapolis 3652 1067 2585 Cleveland 3724 1364 2360 Tennessee 3954 1142 2812 Jacksonville 4010 1565 2445 Houston 4040 1188 2852 Oakland 4082 1147 2935 Kansas City 4133 1574 2559 Miami 4410 1630 2780 Cincinnati 4589 1829 2760

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Dallas 4767 1428 3339 Tampa Bay 4250 1081 3169 Seattle 4239 1506 2733 San Francisco 4205 1602 2603 Minnesota 4165 1567 2598 Detroit 4163 1162 3001 Atlanta 4085 802 3283 New Orleans 4058 1193 2865 L.A. Rams 3886 998 2888 Carolina 3817 1381 2436 Arizona 3783 1295 2488 Green Bay 3758 1138 2620 Philadelphia 3722 1333 2389 N.Y. Giants 3465 1051 2414 Chicago 2962 864 2098 Washington 2787 945 1842

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass San Francisco 2728 1222 1506 Chicago 3472 1065 2407 Dallas 3503 1153 2350 New Orleans 3534 974 2560 Philadelphia 3583 1034 2549 Minnesota 3725 1036 2689 L.A. Rams 3726 1176 2550 Carolina 4038 1402 2636 Tampa Bay 4055 866 3189 Washington 4059 1514 2545 Seattle 4073 1117 2956 Atlanta 4139 1209 2930 N.Y. Giants 4152 1292 2860 Green Bay 4186 1381 2805 Detroit 4358 1328 3030 Arizona 4567 1294 3273

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 433.3 210.5 222.7 Kansas City 396.1 94.4 301.7 Houston 381.6 136.9 244.7 Jacksonville 370.1 119.3 250.8 L.A. Chargers 363.6 86.7 276.9 Oakland 356.8 122.7 234.1 Cleveland 354.2 124.2 230.0 New England 352.8 91.9 260.9 Buffalo 352.7 139.2 213.5 Indianapolis 339.5 144.2 195.3 Tennessee 333.2 122.8 210.4 Cincinnati 303.2 81.1 222.1 Denver 302.8 110.5 192.3 Pittsburgh 288.5 87.8 200.6 Miami 264.9 63.2 201.7 N.Y. Jets 262.1 73.5 188.5

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass New England 256.4 98.4 158.0 Buffalo 288.6 104.4 184.3 L.A. Chargers 317.5 112.3 205.3 Pittsburgh 320.6 103.5 217.2 N.Y. Jets 321.1 78.1 243.0 Denver 321.1 113.5 207.5 Baltimore 322.7 87.7 235.0 Indianapolis 332.0 97.0 235.0 Cleveland 338.5 124.0 214.5 Tennessee 359.5 103.8 255.6 Jacksonville 364.5 142.3 222.3 Houston 367.3 108.0 259.3 Oakland 371.1 104.3 266.8 Kansas City 375.7 143.1 232.6 Miami 400.9 148.2 252.7 Cincinnati 417.2 166.3 250.9

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Dallas 433.4 129.8 303.5 Tampa Bay 386.4 98.3 288.1 Seattle 385.4 136.9 248.5 San Francisco 382.3 145.6 236.6 Minnesota 378.6 142.5 236.2 Detroit 378.5 105.6 272.8 Atlanta 371.4 72.9 298.5 New Orleans 368.9 108.5 260.5 L.A. Rams 353.3 90.7 262.5 Carolina 347.0 125.5 221.5 Arizona 343.9 117.7 226.2 Green Bay 341.6 103.5 238.2 Philadelphia 338.4 121.2 217.2 N.Y. Giants 315.0 95.5 219.5 Chicago 269.3 78.5 190.7 Washington 253.4 85.9 167.5

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass San Francisco 248.0 111.1 136.9 Chicago 315.6 96.8 218.8 Dallas 318.5 104.8 213.6 New Orleans 321.3 88.5 232.7 Philadelphia 325.7 94.0 231.7 Minnesota 338.6 94.2 244.5 L.A. Rams 338.7 106.9 231.8 Carolina 367.1 127.5 239.6 Tampa Bay 368.6 78.7 289.9 Washington 369.0 137.6 231.4 Seattle 370.3 101.5 268.7 Atlanta 376.3 109.9 266.4 N.Y. Giants 377.5 117.5 260.0 Green Bay 380.5 125.5 255.0 Detroit 396.2 120.7 275.5 Arizona 415.2 117.6 297.5

