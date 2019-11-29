Listen Live Sports

Week 13

November 29, 2019 10:01 am
 
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 4766 2316 2450
Kansas City 4357 1038 3319
Buffalo 4236 1655 2581
Houston 4198 1506 2692
Jacksonville 4071 1312 2759
L.A. Chargers 4000 954 3046
Oakland 3925 1350 2575
Cleveland 3896 1366 2530
New England 3881 1011 2870
Indianapolis 3734 1586 2148
Tennessee 3665 1351 2314
Cincinnati 3335 892 2443
Denver 3331 1216 2115
Pittsburgh 3173 966 2207
Miami 2914 695 2219
N.Y. Jets 2883 809 2074
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
New England 2820 1082 1738
L.A. Chargers 3493 1235 2258
Pittsburgh 3527 1138 2389
N.Y. Jets 3532 859 2673
Denver 3532 1249 2283
Baltimore 3550 965 2585
Buffalo 3601 1251 2350
Indianapolis 3652 1067 2585
Cleveland 3724 1364 2360
Tennessee 3954 1142 2812
Jacksonville 4010 1565 2445
Houston 4040 1188 2852
Oakland 4082 1147 2935
Kansas City 4133 1574 2559
Miami 4410 1630 2780
Cincinnati 4589 1829 2760
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Dallas 5193 1531 3662
Detroit 4527 1267 3260
Atlanta 4433 891 3542
New Orleans 4337 1288 3049
Tampa Bay 4250 1081 3169
Seattle 4239 1506 2733
San Francisco 4205 1602 2603
Minnesota 4165 1567 2598
L.A. Rams 3886 998 2888
Carolina 3817 1381 2436
Arizona 3783 1295 2488
Green Bay 3758 1138 2620
Philadelphia 3722 1333 2389
N.Y. Giants 3465 1051 2414
Chicago 3381 952 2429
Washington 2787 945 1842
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
San Francisco 2728 1222 1506
Philadelphia 3583 1034 2549
Minnesota 3725 1036 2689
L.A. Rams 3726 1176 2550
Chicago 3836 1170 2666
Dallas 3859 1277 2582
New Orleans 3882 1063 2819
Carolina 4038 1402 2636
Tampa Bay 4055 866 3189
Washington 4059 1514 2545
Seattle 4073 1117 2956
N.Y. Giants 4152 1292 2860
Green Bay 4186 1381 2805
Atlanta 4418 1304 3114
Arizona 4567 1294 3273
Detroit 4777 1416 3361
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 433.3 210.5 222.7
Kansas City 396.1 94.4 301.7
Houston 381.6 136.9 244.7
Jacksonville 370.1 119.3 250.8
L.A. Chargers 363.6 86.7 276.9
Oakland 356.8 122.7 234.1
Cleveland 354.2 124.2 230.0
Buffalo 353.0 137.9 215.1
New England 352.8 91.9 260.9
Indianapolis 339.5 144.2 195.3
Tennessee 333.2 122.8 210.4
Cincinnati 303.2 81.1 222.1
Denver 302.8 110.5 192.3
Pittsburgh 288.5 87.8 200.6
Miami 264.9 63.2 201.7
N.Y. Jets 262.1 73.5 188.5
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
New England 256.4 98.4 158.0
Buffalo 300.1 104.2 195.8
L.A. Chargers 317.5 112.3 205.3
Pittsburgh 320.6 103.5 217.2
N.Y. Jets 321.1 78.1 243.0
Denver 321.1 113.5 207.5
Baltimore 322.7 87.7 235.0
Indianapolis 332.0 97.0 235.0
Cleveland 338.5 124.0 214.5
Tennessee 359.5 103.8 255.6
Jacksonville 364.5 142.3 222.3
Houston 367.3 108.0 259.3
Oakland 371.1 104.3 266.8
Kansas City 375.7 143.1 232.6
Miami 400.9 148.2 252.7
Cincinnati 417.2 166.3 250.9
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Dallas 432.8 127.6 305.2
Tampa Bay 386.4 98.3 288.1
Seattle 385.4 136.9 248.5
San Francisco 382.3 145.6 236.6
Minnesota 378.6 142.5 236.2
Detroit 377.2 105.6 271.7
Atlanta 369.4 74.2 295.2
New Orleans 361.4 107.3 254.1
L.A. Rams 353.3 90.7 262.5
Carolina 347.0 125.5 221.5
Arizona 343.9 117.7 226.2
Green Bay 341.6 103.5 238.2
Philadelphia 338.4 121.2 217.2
N.Y. Giants 315.0 95.5 219.5
Chicago 281.8 79.3 202.4
Washington 253.4 85.9 167.5
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
San Francisco 248.0 111.1 136.9
Chicago 319.7 97.5 222.2
Dallas 321.6 106.4 215.2
New Orleans 323.5 88.6 234.9
Philadelphia 325.7 94.0 231.7
Minnesota 338.6 94.2 244.5
L.A. Rams 338.7 106.9 231.8
Carolina 367.1 127.5 239.6
Atlanta 368.2 108.7 259.5
Tampa Bay 368.6 78.7 289.9
Washington 369.0 137.6 231.4
Seattle 370.3 101.5 268.7
N.Y. Giants 377.5 117.5 260.0
Green Bay 380.5 125.5 255.0
Detroit 398.1 118.0 280.1
Arizona 415.2 117.6 297.5

The Associated Press

