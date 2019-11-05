|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Houston
|3570
|1285
|2285
|Kansas City
|3517
|811
|2706
|Baltimore
|3416
|1639
|1777
|Jacksonville
|3394
|1166
|2228
|New England
|3301
|836
|2465
|L.A. Chargers
|3247
|715
|2532
|Oakland
|3053
|1091
|1962
|Tennessee
|2823
|907
|1916
|Denver
|2803
|1007
|1796
|Cleveland
|2768
|968
|1800
|Indianapolis
|2749
|1038
|1711
|Buffalo
|2688
|1035
|1653
|Cincinnati
|2538
|476
|2062
|Pittsburgh
|2326
|707
|1619
|Miami
|2098
|510
|1588
|N.Y. Jets
|1788
|530
|1258
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|2244
|892
|1352
|Buffalo
|2370
|893
|1477
|Pittsburgh
|2684
|860
|1824
|Indianapolis
|2719
|869
|1850
|Denver
|2787
|968
|1819
|Baltimore
|2790
|664
|2126
|N.Y. Jets
|2818
|714
|2104
|Cleveland
|2860
|1130
|1730
|L.A. Chargers
|2905
|1027
|1878
|Tennessee
|3055
|928
|2127
|Oakland
|3120
|740
|2380
|Jacksonville
|3150
|1082
|2068
|Miami
|3219
|1206
|2013
|Houston
|3253
|757
|2496
|Kansas City
|3324
|1256
|2068
|Cincinnati
|3486
|1421
|2065
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Seattle
|3555
|1185
|2370
|Dallas
|3494
|1194
|2300
|Minnesota
|3480
|1377
|2103
|Green Bay
|3172
|858
|2314
|Detroit
|3130
|768
|2362
|Philadelphia
|3123
|1146
|1977
|San Francisco
|3122
|1369
|1753
|Arizona
|3100
|1085
|2015
|Atlanta
|3082
|548
|2534
|L.A. Rams
|3076
|778
|2298
|Tampa Bay
|3013
|794
|2219
|New Orleans
|3002
|914
|2088
|N.Y. Giants
|2941
|919
|2022
|Carolina
|2718
|1063
|1655
|Washington
|2332
|805
|1527
|Chicago
|2134
|644
|1490
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|San Francisco
|1928
|823
|1105
|New Orleans
|2532
|674
|1858
|Dallas
|2545
|778
|1767
|Chicago
|2589
|748
|1841
|L.A. Rams
|2706
|775
|1931
|Carolina
|2883
|1067
|1816
|Minnesota
|2888
|862
|2026
|Philadelphia
|2937
|786
|2151
|Tampa Bay
|2973
|625
|2348
|Atlanta
|3036
|947
|2089
|Washington
|3295
|1224
|2071
|Detroit
|3393
|1086
|2307
|Seattle
|3427
|924
|2503
|Green Bay
|3446
|1149
|2297
|N.Y. Giants
|3523
|1151
|2372
|Arizona
|3668
|1142
|2526
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|427.0
|204.9
|222.1
|Houston
|396.7
|142.8
|253.9
|Kansas City
|390.8
|90.1
|300.7
|Oakland
|381.6
|136.4
|245.2
|Jacksonville
|377.1
|129.6
|247.6
|New England
|366.8
|92.9
|273.9
|L.A. Chargers
|360.8
|79.4
|281.3
|Cleveland
|346.0
|121.0
|225.0
|Indianapolis
|343.6
|129.8
|213.9
|Buffalo
|336.0
|129.4
|206.6
|Cincinnati
|317.2
|59.5
|257.8
|Tennessee
|313.7
|100.8
|212.9
|Denver
|311.4
|111.9
|199.6
|Pittsburgh
|290.8
|88.4
|202.4
|Miami
|262.2
|63.8
|198.5
|N.Y. Jets
|223.5
|66.2
|157.2
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|New England
|249.3
|99.1
|150.2
|Buffalo
|296.2
|111.6
|184.6
|Denver
|309.7
|107.6
|202.1
|L.A. Chargers
|322.8
|114.1
|208.7
|Pittsburgh
|335.5
|107.5
|228.0
|Tennessee
|339.4
|103.1
|236.3
|Indianapolis
|339.9
|108.6
|231.2
|Baltimore
|348.8
|83.0
|265.8
|Jacksonville
|350.0
|120.2
|229.8
|N.Y. Jets
|352.2
|89.2
|263.0
|Cleveland
|357.5
|141.2
|216.2
|Houston
|361.4
|84.1
|277.3
|Kansas City
|369.3
|139.6
|229.8
|Oakland
|390.0
|92.5
|297.5
|Miami
|402.4
|150.8
|251.6
|Cincinnati
|435.8
|177.6
|258.1
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|436.8
|149.2
|287.5
|Seattle
|395.0
|131.7
|263.3
|Detroit
|391.2
|96.0
|295.2
|San Francisco
|390.2
|171.1
|219.1
|Minnesota
|386.7
|153.0
|233.7
|Atlanta
|385.2
|68.5
|316.8
|L.A. Rams
|384.5
|97.2
|287.2
|Tampa Bay
|376.6
|99.2
|277.4
|New Orleans
|375.2
|114.2
|261.0
|Green Bay
|352.4
|95.3
|257.1
|Philadelphia
|347.0
|127.3
|219.7
|Arizona
|344.4
|120.6
|223.9
|Carolina
|339.8
|132.9
|206.9
|N.Y. Giants
|326.8
|102.1
|224.7
|Chicago
|266.8
|80.5
|186.2
|Washington
|259.1
|89.4
|169.7
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|San Francisco
|241.0
|102.9
|138.1
|New Orleans
|316.5
|84.2
|232.2
|Dallas
|318.1
|97.2
|220.9
|Minnesota
|320.9
|95.8
|225.1
|Chicago
|323.6
|93.5
|230.1
|Philadelphia
|326.3
|87.3
|239.0
|L.A. Rams
|338.2
|96.9
|241.4
|Carolina
|360.4
|133.4
|227.0
|Washington
|366.1
|136.0
|230.1
|Tampa Bay
|371.6
|78.1
|293.5
|Atlanta
|379.5
|118.4
|261.1
|Seattle
|380.8
|102.7
|278.1
|Green Bay
|382.9
|127.7
|255.2
|N.Y. Giants
|391.4
|127.9
|263.6
|Arizona
|407.6
|126.9
|280.7
|Detroit
|424.1
|135.8
|288.4
