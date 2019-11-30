Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Western Kentucky strikes twice in 4th, rallies to 31-26 win

November 30, 2019 5:55 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Gaej Walker rushed for 119 yards and his fourth-quarter touchdown capped a 31-26 win as Western Kentucky rallied past Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers (8-4, 6-2 Conference USA) trailed 20-17 entering the final period but wrapped two touchdowns around a Middle Tennessee fumble to claim the win. Ty Storey, who passed for 294 yards and two touchdowns, tossed a 3-yard pass to Quin Jernighan as the Hilltoppers leapt ahead 24-20 with 7:14 left.

Middle Tennessee had the ball for five plays before Damon Lowe recovered a fumble at the 44. Storey fired a 16-yard pass to Jahcour Pearson and also rushed for 16 yards quickly setting up a first-and-goal from the 7. Walker punched in from the 5, extending the WKU lead to 31-24.

The Blue Raiders (4-8, 3-5) fashioned a 78-yard drive in 12 plays capped by an 11-yard TD pass from Asher O’Hara to Ty Lee, getting as close as 31-26.

Advertisement

With 43 seconds left in the game, the Blue Raiders went for the onside kick, which was recovered by Western Kentucky’s Jeremiah Fails.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

O’Hara was 18-for-33 passing for 301 yards and three TDs. He rushed for another 144 yards on 29 carries,

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president