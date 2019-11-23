Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White scores 23 to carry Portland over UC Davis 72-62

November 23, 2019 7:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah White sank 4 of 5 shots from 3-point range and scored 23 points to lead Portland past UC Davis 72-62 on Saturday.

Jacob Tryon notched his first-career double-double, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Pilots (5-1), who won their fourth straight game. Malcolm Porter added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Takiula Fahrensohn came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 10.

Matt Neufeld had 18 points to lead the Aggies (2-5), who dropped their fourth straight game. Ezra Manjon and Rogers Printup scored 11 each with Printup adding six rebounds and Manjon handing out five assists.

Portland shot 49 percent from the floor, including a 12-of-20 effort from long range (60%). UC Davis made 22 of 56 shots (39%) but hit just 6 of 17 from distance (35%).

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas