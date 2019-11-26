Wild-Devils Sums

Minnesota 1 1 1—3 New Jersey 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Minnesota, Parise 10 (Suter, Fiala), 5:30 (pp). 2, New Jersey, Boqvist 1 (Simmonds, Hughes), 12:44. Penalties_Coleman, NJ, (interference), 5:26; Minnesota bench, served by Zuccarello (delay of game), 12:44.

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Greenway 3 (Eriksson Ek), 10:07. 4, New Jersey, Palmieri 9 (Hischier, Hall), 13:28 (pp). Penalties_Hischier, NJ, (holding), 10:23; Fiala, MIN, (hooking), 12:47; Wood, NJ, (hooking), 14:58.

Third Period_5, Minnesota, Suter 3 (Hartman, Donato), 3:00. Penalties_Greene, NJ, (high sticking), 5:34.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 12-10-7_29. New Jersey 9-15-10_34.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 4; New Jersey 1 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Kahkonen 1-0-0 (34 shots-32 saves). New Jersey, Domingue 1-1-0 (29-26).

A_14,627 (16,514). T_2:34.

Referees_Mitch Dunning, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Darren Gibbs.

