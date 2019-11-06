Wild-Ducks Sum

|Minnesota
|0
|1
|3—4
|Anaheim
|0
|2
|0—2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Anaheim, Rakell 4 (Silfverberg, Steel), 1:27. 2, Anaheim, Larsson 1 (Henrique), 1:52. 3, Minnesota, Fiala 2 (Suter, Spurgeon), 9:34.
Third Period_4, Minnesota, Zuccarello 3 (Eriksson Ek), 1:28. 5, Minnesota, Staal 5 (Zuccarello, Zucker), 4:37. 6, Minnesota, Parise 4 (Kunin, Koivu), 17:48.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 7-11-8_26. Anaheim 10-12-9_31.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; Anaheim 0 of 2.
Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 3-3-0 (31 shots-29 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 6-7-0 (25-22).
A_15,526 (17,174). T_2:24.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Travis Gawryletz.
