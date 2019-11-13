Listen Live Sports

Wild-Kings Sums

November 13, 2019 2:05 am
 
Minnesota 0 1 0—1
Los Angeles 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kopitar 6 (Iafallo, Walker), 1:10. Penalties_Clifford, LA, (cross checking), 4:32; Roy, LA, (tripping), 16:56.

Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Carter 5 (Hutton, Amadio), 10:56. 3, Minnesota, Dumba 3, 15:40. Penalties_Carter, LA, (hooking), 1:54.

Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Walker 4 (Kopitar), 19:13. Penalties_Greenway, MIN, (holding), 14:53; Staal, MIN, served by Donato, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:13; Staal, MIN, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:13.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 11-8-9_28. Los Angeles 11-11-13_35.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Los Angeles 0 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 3-8-1 (34 shots-32 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 3-8-0 (28-27).

A_16,099 (18,230). T_2:26.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Brandon Gawryletz.

