Wild-Rangers Sums

Minnesota 0 1 1 0—2 N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 1—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Skjei 3 (DeAngelo, Panarin), 14:50. Penalties_Nieves, NYR, (slashing), 3:03; Fiala, MIN, (roughing), 10:10; Kreider, NYR, (slashing), 10:45.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Parise 9 (Spurgeon, Fiala), 17:11. Penalties_Greenway, MIN, (interference), 4:46; Dumba, MIN, (cross checking), 11:24.

Third Period_3, Minnesota, Donato 2 (Hartman), 10:00. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 6 (Panarin, Fox), 17:10 (pp). Penalties_Hartman, MIN, (tripping), 16:52.

Overtime_5, N.Y. Rangers, DeAngelo 7 (Strome, Panarin), 0:32. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 12-2-14_28. N.Y. Rangers 9-10-11-1_31.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 4.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 5-3-2 (31 shots-28 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 6-5-1 (28-26).

A_18,006 (18,006). T_2:31.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Andrew Smith.

