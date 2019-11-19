Wild-Sabres Sum

Minnesota 2 1 1—4 Buffalo 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Minnesota, Parise 7 (Eriksson Ek), 7:14. 2, Minnesota, Parise 8 (Suter, Fiala), 19:56 (pp).

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Brodin 1 (Zucker, Zuccarello), 5:29.

Third Period_4, Buffalo, Montour 1 (Eichel, Olofsson), 16:11. 5, Minnesota, Zucker 6 (Staal, Koivu), 17:46.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 12-11-3_26. Buffalo 10-10-11_31.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 7; Buffalo 0 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 4-3-0 (31 shots-30 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 4-4-1 (25-22).

A_15,522 (19,070). T_2:28.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.