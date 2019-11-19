Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wild-Sabres Sums

November 19, 2019 9:41 pm
 
Minnesota 2 1 1—4
Buffalo 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Minnesota, Parise 7 (Eriksson Ek), 7:14. 2, Minnesota, Parise 8 (Suter, Fiala), 19:56 (pp). Penalties_McCabe, BUF, (holding), 3:26; Parise, MIN, (interference), 4:55; Ristolainen, BUF, (tripping), 18:56.

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Brodin 1 (Zucker, Zuccarello), 5:29. Penalties_Buffalo bench, served by Skinner (delay of game), 5:29; Eichel, BUF, (roughing), 7:32; Eichel, BUF, (roughing), 7:32; Spurgeon, MIN, (tripping), 10:24; Montour, BUF, (cross checking), 15:40.

Third Period_4, Buffalo, Montour 1 (Eichel, Olofsson), 16:11. 5, Minnesota, Zucker 6 (Staal, Koivu), 17:46. Penalties_Jokiharju, BUF, (tripping), 3:25; Koivu, MIN, (tripping), 8:52.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 12-11-3_26. Buffalo 10-10-11_31.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 7; Buffalo 0 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 4-3-0 (31 shots-30 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 4-4-1 (25-22).

A_15,522 (19,070). T_2:28.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brad Kovachik.

Sports News

The Associated Press

