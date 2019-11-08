Wild-Sharks Sums

Minnesota 0 2 3—5 San Jose 4 2 0—6

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 2 (Kane, Sorensen), 0:52. 2, San Jose, Meier 4 (Karlsson, Hertl), 5:55. 3, San Jose, Sorensen 3 (Couture, Marleau), 16:40. 4, San Jose, Simek 1 (Hertl, Meier), 18:32. Penalties_Gambrell, SJ, (hooking), 11:42; Greenway, MIN, (roughing), 19:54; Burns, SJ, (roughing), 19:54.

Second Period_5, Minnesota, Kunin 3 (Eriksson Ek), 15:51. 6, San Jose, Hertl 6 (Burns, Couture), 17:04 (pp). 7, Minnesota, Staal 6 (Hartman), 17:59. 8, San Jose, Kane 10 (Couture, Burns), 19:15 (pp). Penalties_Hartman, MIN, (roughing), 5:09; Meier, SJ, (roughing), 5:09; Dillon, SJ, (slashing), 7:25; Meier, SJ, (holding), 13:06; Gambrell, SJ, Major (fighting), 14:06; Dumba, MIN, Major (fighting), 14:06; Staal, MIN, (high sticking), 16:37; Greenway, MIN, (delay of game), 19:05.

Third Period_9, Minnesota, Hunt 5 (Kunin), 8:07. 10, Minnesota, Donato 1 (Staal), 9:21. 11, Minnesota, Zucker 5 (Staal, Zuccarello), 15:25. Penalties_Hartman, MIN, served by Zucker, Major (slashing), 10:09; Kane, SJ, served by Gregor, (cross checking), 10:09; Hartman, MIN, Misconduct (misconduct), 10:09; Minnesota bench, served by Donato (too many men on the ice), 10:43.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 10-10-6_26. San Jose 12-7-12_31.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; San Jose 2 of 4.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 2-7-1 (19 shots-17 saves), Stalock 3-3-0 (12-8). San Jose, Jones 4-7-1 (26-21).

A_15,764 (17,562). T_2:33.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Libor Suchanek.

