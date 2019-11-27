Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Wilkins scores 18 to lead Drake over Murray St. 63-53

November 27, 2019
 
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — D.J. Wilkins had 18 points as Drake topped Murray State 63-53 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday.

Anthony Murphy had 13 points for Drake (6-2). Tremell Murphy added 11 points. Roman Penn had six rebounds and six assists.

Liam Robbins, whose 11 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Bulldogs, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Tevin Brown had 15 points and six rebounds for the Racers (4-3). Anthony Smith added nine rebounds and KJ Williams had eight.

Drake matches up against Milwaukee at home on Tuesday. Murray State takes on Missouri State on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

