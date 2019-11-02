Listen Live Sports

William & Mary beats Elon 31-29 in 5 OTs

November 2, 2019 6:56 pm
 
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Owen Wright ran into the end zone in the fifth overtime to give William & Mary a 31-29 victory over Elon in a wild finish on Saturday.

In the final OT, quarterback Hollis Mathis ran the ball then pitched it to Wright, who ran untouched to complete the 2-point play. Elon’s Davis Cheek threw an incomplete pass to Cole Taylor in the end zone to end the game.

The teams were scoreless in the first, second and fourth overtimes. Each scored a touchdown and missed the 2-point conversion in the third extra period.

Wright ran for 113 yards and a touchdown, and Mathis threw for 176 yards and a score. Donavyn Lesteradded a pair of touchdown runs for the Tribe (3-6, 1-4 Colonial Athletic Association), who committed a turnover and missed two field goals in the extra periods.

Skyler Davis made three second half field goals for Elon (4-5, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association), but missed three attempts in the extra periods. Cheek was 28-of-42 passing for 247 yards, threw two touchdown passes and an interception.

