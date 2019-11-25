William & Mary plays host to Morehead St.

Morehead State (4-2) vs. William & Mary (4-2)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State and William & Mary look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of tough road losses in their last game. William & Mary lost 81-50 to Stanford on Thursday, while Morehead State came up short in a 68-50 game at Butler on Friday.

STEPPING UP: The powerful Nathan Knight is averaging a double-double with 18.5 points and 10 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tribe. Andy Van Vliet is also a top contributor, putting up 16 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Justin Thomas, who is averaging 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.NIFTY NATHAN: Knight has connected on 25 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also made 63 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Morehead State’s Jordan Walker has attempted 37 3-pointers and connected on 24.3 percent of them, and is 5 of 23 over his last five games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tribe. William & Mary has an assist on 37 of 76 field goals (48.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Morehead State has assists on 33 of 66 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State has scored 69.4 points and allowed 58 points over its last five games. William & Mary has averaged 71.4 points while giving up 74 over its last five.

