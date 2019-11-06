Listen Live Sports

Williams, Bassey lead W. Kentucky past Tennessee Tech 76-64

November 6, 2019 2:10 pm
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Carson Williams and Charles Bassey scored 16 points apiece and Western Kentucky beat Tennessee Tech 76-64 on Tuesday night.

Camron Justice’s 3-pointer with 66 seconds before halftime gave Western Kentucky a 35-23 lead and the Hilltoppers led by double figures the rest of the way. Justice finished with 15 points.

Bassey tallied nine rebounds and Taveion Hollingsworth had 11 points for Westerm Kentucky.

Keishawn Davidson had 18 points and six assists for the Golden Eagles. Amadou Sylla added 13 points and Hunter Vick scored 11.

W. Kentucky takes on Austin Peay at home on Saturday.

Tennessee Tech matches up against Martin Methodist at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

