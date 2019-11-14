Listen Live Sports

Williams leads Evansville over Indiana-Kokomo 89-71

November 14, 2019 10:48 pm
 
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — DeAndre Williams had 23 points and 13 rebounds as Evansville topped Indiana-Kokomo 89-71 on Thursday night.

Artur Labinowicz added 21 points and John Hall had 16 points for the Purple Aces (3-0).

Trequan Spivey had 18 points and six rebounds for the Cougars. Akil McClain added 14 points. Allante Harper had 11 points.

Evansville matches up against SMU at home on Monday.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

