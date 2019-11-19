Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Williams leads Kent St. past Purdue Fort Wayne 75-68

November 19, 2019 9:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Antonio Williams had 16 points as Kent State defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 75-68 on Tuesday night.

Troy Simons had 13 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (4-0), which won its fourth consecutive game to open the season. Danny Pippen added 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Anthony Roberts had 11 points for the home team.

Dylan Carl had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Mastodons (2-4). Brian Patrick added 15 points. Jarred Godfrey had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Kent State matches up against Concord at home on Thursday. Purdue Fort Wayne matches up against Ohio State on the road on Friday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address