Williams lifts New Mexico State over South Florida 65-45

November 26, 2019
 
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Shawn Williams had 13 points as New Mexico State easily beat South Florida 65-45 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Tuesday.

Johnny McCants and Trevelin Queen added 10 points apiece for New Mexico State (4-3). Williams made three of New Mexico State’s 11 3-pointers.

McCants scored all 10 of his points in the first half, making 4 of 5 from the field, as the Aggies closed the half on a 10-0 run for a 32-20 lead.

Laquincy Rideau had 13 points for the Bulls (3-3), who shot 34% from the field.

