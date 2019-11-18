Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Williams lifts W. Kentucky over Campbellsville 109-66

November 18, 2019 11:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Carson Williams had a career-high 27 points as Western Kentucky routed NAIA member Campbellsville 109-66 on Monday night.

Charles Bassey had 15 points for the Hilltoppers (4-0), Taveion Hollingsworth added 14 and Justice had 11. Williams shot 11 for 13 from the field.

David Simmons had 13 points for the Tigers, who played the game as an exhibition. Richie Mitchell added 11 points and Justin Tucker 10.

Campbellsville used a 19-6 run in the first half to lead by four but a 10-0 run for the Hilltoppers helped them go up 54-41 at halftime. The Tigers went almost 10 minutes, missing 15 shots in a row, in the second half.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal